MALAPPURAM: In a major haul of narcotic substances, a special police team on Monday seized 60 kg of ganja and arrested three persons. Akhil, 23, from Rajakkad in Idukki, and Nagadevi, 22, and Srinivas from Reddy Petta in AP were arrested from Venniyur on Sunday. The trio was arrested after they were called by the police team, which visited AP and struck a ‘deal’ with them. Malappuram DySP Jaleel Thottathil said the trio was part of a gang active in distributing ganja.

After the arrest of a few ganja gangs from Areekode and Manjeri, a special police team visited AP. Led by Manjeri SI Jaleel K, the team met Akhil and demanded ganja. The DySP said Akhil was an agent who linked local ganja dealers with the ganja mafia in AP. The team told Akhil money will be given from Kerala after receiving ganja. The trio left for Kerala and eventually arrested.