KOLLAM: In a severe setback to Stanley Roman, Bishop of Kollam diocese, the Additional Munsiff Court, Kollam, has ordered an interim injunction restraining the prelate from taking any policy decisions, alienation of Diocesan properties and transferring of priests and staff of institutions coming under the diocese.

While considering the petition, Additional Munsiff Jyothi Babu observed as Stanley Roman could only be considered a caretaker of the diocese, as a bishop who attains the age of 75 is requested to offer his resignation to the Pope under Canon Law, his said actions being alleged by the petitioners could only be considered as illegal. Stanley Roman has been framed as the first defendant in the suit.

“The first defendant’s status of bishop is itself in doubt. Though he says he had requested to offer his resignation to the Pontiff, the defendant has not produced a single scrap of paper to prove the same. Even if, considering the contention that the defendant had requested to offer his resignation, no action or communication was made regarding the same by the Pontiff even after 25 months. The very action could cast doubts on the minds of the members of the Latin Catholic community,” reads an excerpt from the judgment.

Dismissing Stanley Roman’s objection that he, being the corporate manager, has the right to transfer the staff and teachers in the schools under the diocesan management as per the rules and further being the bishop he has the right to transfer priests and vicars, the court observed if the defendant had offered his resignation, he has a moral obligation not to take any policy decision and administrative works as the bishop.

“If he has not offered the resignation, he has violated Canon Law and thereby he should be precluded from taking such policy decisions. The first defendant is only a caretaker of the properties of the diocese until a new bishop is appointed,” reads the excerpt.

Earlier, the plaintiffs had alleged the first defendant with the hidden aim to clear off the debts of the Bishop Jerome Group of Institutions is trying to encumber the properties and is also engaged in misappropriating the funds of the diocese.