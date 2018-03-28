THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam’s advice to tourists not to wear bikinis when visiting the country drew flak in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kannanthanam’s comment was not surprising given that it was made by someone who belongs to a party that is trying to control what people eat and wear. But the remark was unbecoming of a union minister, he said. Surendran reacted to the union minister’s remark when M N Shamseer of the CPM drew his attention to it.

Kannanthanam had said that while walking on the streets in a bikini was perfectly acceptable in some countries, it should not be done in India as its was not part of the culture. Kannanthanam had recently courted controversy with his attempts to defend the Aadhaar when he said that Indians had no problem stripping before a white man for Visa but when the Indian government asks for a few details, it snowballs into a row.