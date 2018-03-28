THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make the police people-friendly and avoid scuffles with the public during vehicle checking, the State Police on Tuesday launched a comprehensive and intensive training for the traffic cops and highway patrolling teams across the state.

In the state capital, City Police commissioner P Prakash led the training. The police should remain calm and exercise restraint if vehicle owners misbehave or go overboard emotionally, the commissioner told the traffic police personnel in the city. He was addressing the traffic and highway police personnel in the city on Tuesday during a one-hour training programme on behaving politely with the public during vehicle inspections held at the commissioner office.

In the training programme, the commissioner also advised the personnel they should take the visuals of such misbehaviour and fight legally with them. DCP G Jaidev also took part in the training session and he said the police should get rid of the bad image they are facing for the past several years. The commissioner also warned the personnel on taking stringent action against the police who violate the instructions. Nearly 100 police personnel participated in the session and the training programme will be conducted regularly in the coming days.

On Monday, State Police Chief Loknath Behera instructed all the district police chiefs to ensure the traffic police personnel in their respective jurisdiction behave properly with the public during vehicle inspection. His decision was following an incident that took place in the state when a policeman who was on VIP duty had beaten up an old man after the latter did not obey his instructions.

The training was conducted in all the 19 police districts in the state. In many of the classes, the policemen are told to film the inspections so as to show what really happened. In the rural district, SP P Asok Kumar led the training programme.

