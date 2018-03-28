THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led opposition on Wednesday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of giving the Assembly a miss, a charge promptly denied by the ruling CPI-M.

Moving an adjournment motion on what he said was the deteriorating law and order situation, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan urged Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to ensure that Vijayan was present in the Assembly.

"Today is the third day he is absent... We feel he gives scant respect to the legislature as he is more keen on attending party meetings," he said.

State Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said it was not fair to target the Chief Minister.

"It's unfortunate that the opposition is raising issues of his absence when he had informed the opposition the need for him to be in Delhi to attend a party (CPI-M) meeting," he said.

"It has now become a habit with you (opposition) to come with a leave for an adjournment motion and then link it to the Chief Minister and attack him."

The Speaker too pointed out that the Chief Minister had on Tuesday informed the business advisory committee of the legislature that he would be away in Delhi.

Muraleedharan said there were rising incidents of crime because police were not doing what they should be doing.

