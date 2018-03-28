KANNUR: The CPM has decided to fight its opponents on the Keezhattur bypass issue by raising the call for development again and flaying others for their ‘anti-development’ stand. In a step seemingly in this direction, CPM district secretary P Jayarajan on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for taking different stands on similar issues.

“BJP leaders who are at the forefront of the Keezhattur agitation should explain whether they changed the stand they took in connection with the Kannur bypass,” he said.

Elaborating, he said, “On April 29, 2015, BJP leader P K Krishnadas met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and submitted a petition regarding the NH development at Varam-Kadangode. In it, he sought a change in alignment saying the present alignment will lead to the demolition of 85 houses. The alternate alignment then made by NHAI passed through the Valiyannur paddy fields. But the BJP did not object.”

“Does this mean they change their stand depending on the place?” wondered Jayarajan.

“When it comes to development, political parties should reach a consensus. The NH development is the need of the hour. But, the Congress and BJP are trying to scuttle it,” he said.“CPM is trying to spread the message of ‘peace and development’ among the people of Kannur. As part of this, the party will conduct two zonal marches from April 4 to 9.

The South Zone march will be led by James Mathew MLA and will be inaugurated by P K Sreemathi MP at Therur Palayode. N Chandran, T I Madhusoodanan, V Narayanan, P P Divya, M Shajar and M Vijin will participate in the march,” said Jayarajan, who will inaugurate the North Zone march to be led by K K Ragesh MP at Kannur City.

M Prakashan, P Hareendran, K M Joseph, M V Sarala, V K Sanoj and Muhammad Afsal will participate.