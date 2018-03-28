MALAPPURAM:The Kondotty police on Wednesday seized a huge cache of explosive substances and arrested two persons. The arrested persons have been identified as George, 40, from Kasargod and Hakeem from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. The explosives were seized from two trucks following a special vehicle inspection at Mongam near Kondotty on Wednesday morning. The inspection was carried following a tip off.

After the detailed inspection, the police team found the explosive substances were hidden under the packets of organic fertilisers in the two trucks. While the lorry workers told the police the explosives were being taken to a godown in Mongam, the police initiated a raid in the godown and found a large quantity of explosive materials. More than ten tonnes of gelatin sticks, 10,000 detonators and 10 packets of safety fuse were seized from the godown and the trucks.

The preliminary investigation found explosives were brought for being used in granite quarries in various parts of Malappuram.The arrested persons are workers of the Karnataka registered trucks which were seized by the police. Malappuram DySP Jaleel Thotathil said the purpose of such a large quantity of explosives is still unknown. “A detailed probe will be initiated,” he said.