THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision, the state Cabinet increased the compensation to victims of wildlife attacks and farmers who suffer agri loss due to animal attacks. Compensation to dependent families of those who get killed in wild animal attack has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

Families of those who die of snake bite outside the forest will get Rs 2 lakh instead of one lakh.

Those who suffer permanent disability in man-animal conflict will get up to Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 75,000. The compensation given to loss to residence, agriculture and cattle has been hiked to Rs one lakh from Rs 75,000.

Individuals who suffer injuries in attacks will get up to Rs one lakh in the place of the existing Rs 75,000. In the case of Scheduled Tribes, the entire treatment cost will be borne by the government. The Cabinet has decided to bring in necessary amendments in rules.