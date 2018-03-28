KANNUR: The BJP has come out against the CPM for its double standards in dealing with the agitations in Aranmula and Keezhattur.

Why does the CPM deviate from the stand it had taken during the Aranmula agitation? asked BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas. At a press conference here, Krishnadas said 250 land owners were willing to give their land for the proposed airport at Aranmula.

During the struggle at Aranmula, the CPM took the stand that environment should not be damaged in the name of development. Why is it not taking the same stand at Keezhattur where a group of farmers are fighting to save their paddyfields, he asked.

If Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is serious about solving the Keezhattur problem, he should meet the agitating farmers instead of going to New Delhi to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said. He is afraid of people. A Chief Minister, who cannot find a solution to the problems in his district does not deserve to be in that position.