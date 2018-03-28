THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government had no plans to curb the practice of government employees availing leave for long periods for taking up other employment abroad or within the country, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said on Tuesday.

The existing sections of the Kerala Service Rules (KSR) had adequate provisions built in to ensure that a facility offered by the government is not misused, he said. The matter came up in the Assembly after P K Basheer MLA, of the Muslim League, through a calling attention motion, urged the government to stop the trend of government, semi-government and aided institution employees taking long-term leave to work elsewhere and re-joining duty after long periods to claim pension and other benefits.

Isaac cited provisions of the KSR which empowers the government to be selective in granting leave without allowances to employees belonging to professional categories for taking up employment abroad or within India. The KSR ‘Rules for the grant of leave without allowances for taking up employment abroad or within India’ adds that in ‘scarce categories’ like veterinary surgeons or livestock assistants, the officers are not allowed to avail the facility such unless they resign their government jobs, he said.

Also, the officers stand to lose service benefits such as the earning of leave, pension, gratuity and increment and also promotion chances that may arise with reference to their seniority in the posts from which they proceeded on leave.

Basheer pointed out that a large number of government employees and teachers were currently abroad on leave. “I’m not saying that they should not be given leave. Let them go after serving five years. But there should be some control over the practice. What is the use of a teacher returning after 20-25 years and rejoining duty totally ignorant of the changes that have happened in academics in his absence?’’ he said.

MLAs can now fly down to the capital

T’Puram: Now legislators in the state can avail of air travel benefits up to Rs 50,000. The increase in salary and allowance will cause an additional burden of Rs 5.26 crore a year to the exchequer. The air fare allowance is to attend Assembly sessions. Bringing in major modifications in the salaries of legislators, including ministers, the state Assembly on Tuesday passed the Payment of Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill.

The monthly salaries and allowances of ministers, the Speaker, the deputy speaker, the Opposition leader and the chief whip were increased from Rs 44,500 to Rs 93,000. Legislators’ salary was increased from Rs 39,500 to Rs 70,000. The last Cabinet had given an in-principle approval to the proposal for salary hike based on the recommendations of the Justice James Commission. The last hike in salary and allowances for ministers and legislators was in 2012.