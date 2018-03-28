THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will convene an all-party meet to discuss and resolve the public protest over the development of NH-66 along the Valanchery-Kuttippuram stretch.

“The government has no problems in convening an all-party meet to discuss the issues related to the development of the national highway. A decision will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister,” Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran told the Assembly in response to a notice for an adjournment motion.

Sudhakaran, who met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officers recently, said the government was not adamant in the matter.

“The NHAI finalised the alignment. If there are complaints from people, the District Collector along with the local MLA, NHAI, PWD officers and the panchayat president will talk to them to convince them about the alignment,” Sudhakaran said.

He said the government is for excluding religious establishments. “A change in the alignment to protect two religious establishments will lead to the shifting of 32 houses. A decision in the matter can be taken after discussions with the people’s representatives. The government does not want to demolish any religious establishment,” Sudhakaran said.

Seeking leave for the adjournment motion, IUML’s K N A Khader pointed out the need to take people into confidence. Urging the government to convene an all-party meet to discuss and resolve NH-related issues, Khader said officers with a humane approach should be entrusted with land acquisition-related work.

“Those who give up their land for road development or lose their house or shops, should be compensated based on negotiable purchase. A rehabilitation package should also be announced in addition to the compensation,” Khader said. “Only after taking over the government land needed for the purpose should individual land be acquired. If the authorities concerned are willing, taking over land in possession of temples or mosques can be considered,” he said.

With the government agreeing to call an all-party meet, the Opposition UDF decided against staging a walkout. However, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked the government to ensure the development is done with a humane face. He also said the government should take similar steps in the Keezhattur issue. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not going to Delhi to shoo away the Vayalkkilikal, minister G Sudhakaran said in the Assembly. “The Chief Minister is going to Delhi to attend the CPM Central Committee meet.

Treasuries will honour bills by mid-April: Isaac

T’Puram : The government will honour bills submitted in the fiscal end by the local self-governments and other departments by mid-April, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. “This is part of a cash management measure. There is a temporary shortage of funds as the state’s next borrowing and Central funds will happen only by mid-April. In between, the government has to source funds for welfare pension payment,” Isaac told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister’s announcement came during the discussion on the Kerala Finance Bill 2018 and Payment of Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2018 on Tuesday. The Finance Minister said he would consider a one-day extension for submitting the bills. KIIFB An investment policy will be formulated for the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to park its unspent funds. The board’s investment management committee has assigned the CEO to make draft guidelines, Isaac said.