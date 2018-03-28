MEENAKSHiPURAM: A seven-year-old boy was killed and 13 others were injured when some explosive substances in a shed went off after a lighted firecracker fell near it during festivities at a local temple, police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday during 'pongala' festivities at the Uchi Mahaliamman shrine at Vandithavalam village in Palakkad district bordering Tamil Nadu.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the Thrissur medical college hospital today, police said. A 13-year-old girl and five-year-old boy are among those injured.

Police said cases under IPC section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Explosives Act have been registered against some temple committee officials and the person who lighted the firecracker.

In contravention of rules, explosives had been stored in the shed for making fireworks and no permission had been sought by temple authorities and festival organisers, they said.

According to police, a lighted cracker fell near the temporary shed housing the explosive materials following which the explosion took place.

The people who were injured were standing nearby. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals at Thrissur and Palakaad districts.