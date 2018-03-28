Tribals lock up senior government officers in Kerala's Malappuram demanding reconstruction of road
MALAPPURAM: Tension prevailed at Manjeri on Tuesday after senior government officers were locked up by tribals who threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the top of a tree.
The incidents happened during the Adivasi agitation held at Manjeri demanding reconstruction of a road to a tribal colony at Mambad near Nilambur.
The agitation was staged in front of the Public Works Department office at Manjeri.