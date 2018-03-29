THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadakkavoor police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old youth allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case at Kadakkavoor here. The accused is Arun hailing from Attingal. Philomina, 50, a fisher woman from Kadakkavoor, who was mowed down by the bike driven by Arun, is recovering at the MCH here.

Arun was released on bail by the magistrate. He has been booked for rash driving, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am on Tuesday when the bike, with three persons bestride it, knocked over the victim en route to a market nearby. However, the trio failed to come to the victim’s aid and fled the scene.

The woman lay bleeding on the road for around 10 minutes until a police jeep arrived and took her to the hospital. According to the hospital sources, she suffered a head injury. The police had identified the accused after scouring the CCTV footage.