KOTTAYAM: Challenging the centuries-old patriarchal system in a ritual associated with the Passion Week observance, a group of women under the aegis of the Indian Christian Women’s Movement (ICWM) on Wednesday organised a feet-washing ceremony at Navajeevan Trust in Kottayam.

Taking away the ritual from the clergy, the women washed the feet of others, including destitutes. The move aimed at highlighting that everyone is equal irrespective of his/her status in society.“The feet-washing ceremony is extremely patriarchal and women don’t have a place in it. We did this as a message against gender discrimination in the tradition,” said ICWM secretary Shanthi Mathai.

“Usually, this is a ritual celebrated in some churches where only priests do it and that too by washing only men’s feet. Women are eliminated from the entire ceremony as are the poor and destitutes. Our programme was a symbolic one extending solidarity to them. One of the major highlights of the programme was that husbands and wives washed each others’ feet,” she said.As many as 25 destitutes and two couples participated in the programme.

According to ICWM, they chose Wednesday rather than observing it on Maundy Thursday because they didn’t want to start a confrontation with the Church.“Traditionally, the feet-washing ceremony is done on Maundy Thursday. Organising it on Thursday may be interpreted as a parallel movement against the Church. Our only intention was to send a massage to society,” Shanthi said.