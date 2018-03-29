THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of various incidents of police atrocities in the state, another case of alleged harassment has come to light in which a wedding engagement was cancelled after the bride’s father and relatives were put behind bars. The bride’s father has approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking its urgent intervention. On Wednesday, the issue came up before the Assembly too.

It all started on March 16 when Poonthura native Hakkeem Badaruddeen, a former NRK, was proceeding to Palode for the engagement of his daughter Dr Harshita. Around 27 people, including Badaruddeen and his relatives, were travelling by a tourist bus.When it was about to reach Palode, the tourist bus bumped into a KSRTC bus, resulting in minor damages on both. The KSRTC driver and members of the engagement party had a heated argument, which turned into a tussle. During the scuffle, the KSRTC driver was allegedly assaulted by the tourist bus passengers. Soon, a passenger in the KSRTC bus informed the Pangode police, which took five persons, including Badaruddeen, into custody.

“Hakkeem assaulted KSRTC bus driver Bijumon, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the police said. The police recorded the arrest of five persons, including Badaruddeen, who were taken into custody. Later, they were remanded to judicial custody. This led to the engagement getting cancelled. Two days later, they obtained conditional bail. Now, Badaruddeen is holding talks with the groom’s party to fix a new date.

Speaking to Express, Badaruddeen denied assaulting the driver. “I am disheartened. The police unnecessarily kept us in custody. When I told them I was going for my daughter’s engagement, they paid little attention.”“The police said they are not bothered about the wedding and don’t want to listen to such things. Besides, a civil police officer called Babu roughed up my relative at the station. Due to the police action, the engagement got cancelled. Now, my daughter’s wedding is hanging in the balance.

I am trying to convince the groom’s party.” Badaruddeen also approached the State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday to intervene in the issue. The commission is likely to issue an order on Saturday.Meanwhile, Pangode Sub-Inspector G Niyas said he had only done his duty as Badaruddeen and his entourage had ‘badly assaulted the KSRTC bus driver’.

“We had received a complaint from KSRTC officials. Everyone is equal before the law. We took them into custody as there was ample evidence to prove that they were guilty. There is no point in giving them a humane approach as their attitude was also very bad. Moreover, Hakkeem is involved in several criminal cases,” he said.