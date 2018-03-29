KOCHI: Buoyed by the increase in domestic air traffic in recent years, the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday touched the magical figure of carrying one crore passengers in a single financial year. The Cochin Airport, the first in the country built under PPP model, has crossed the milestone of 10 million passengers in a single fiscal in its 19th year of operations when the Indigo flight 6E 563 from Chennai docked at its terminal -2 at 12.20 pm.

CIAL Managing Director V J Kurien said it is a unique record in the history of the airport that handled around 5 lakh passengers in its nascent stage and rose to handle 10 million passenger in a year in a matter of a few years. He also said domestic traffic has been registering robust growth as it clocked a 22 per cent increase in domestic passenger volume, touching 4.84 million compared to that of 3.94 million in FY 2016-17. The international sector also witnessed an increase of four per cent with 5.16 million passengers compared to 4.98 million in FY 2016-17.

Though the passenger figures of international traffic have increased when compared with the figures of previous years, the growth rate is not robust as expected, he said. The slump in the Middle East market might have bearing on the international traffic, he said. However, CIAL is hopeful of coping with the extraordinary growth being witnessed in the domestic aviation sector, he said.

“We are now renovating the existing terminal-1 for the domestic operation, which will have 6 lakh square feet built up area and will feature all modern amenities. This will be added up to the existing 16 lakh square feet of terminal space. We expect that renovated terminal will become operational in May 2018,” said Kurian. As a gesture of gratitude, the airport company also gifted one sovereign gold coin to the representative of the passenger who disembarked from the aircraft on Wednesday. A C K Nair, Airport Director, A M Shabeer, Executive Director, Sunil Chacko, Chief Financial officer were present at the function.