THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a former radio jockey was hacked to death by a suspected quotation gang at Madavoor near Pallickal, the investigation team is still clueless about the culprits.

Rajesh aka Rasikan Rajesh, 36, of Kilimanoor was hacked to death in his studio by a four-member team at around 2 am on Tuesday. Rajesh’s assistant Kuttan was also attacked. However, he escaped from the spot immediately. He is under treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

According to Attingal DySP P Anilkumar, efforts are on to trace the culprits.“We have handed over Rajesh’s phone to the cyber cell for verifying his call details. We are likely to get any leads only after checking the phone. It will take some days to get any clarity. We are weighing all options, including whether any quotation gangs were involved. Hopefully, we will get a breakthrough soon,” he said.

The police team have already recorded statements from Rajesh’s friends.

The statements of his relatives will be recorded on Thursday. As per the statements, Rajesh did not have any enemies, the police said.The murder took place when Rajesh and Kuttan came to the former’s studio after a folk song performance held at a nearby temple as part of the annual festival.Soon, they saw an unfamiliar red Maruti Swift parked outside the studio. When they ventured out, four men got down from the car and attacked them using sharp weapons.

SIT begins probe

T’Puram: A seven-member special investigation team (SIT) led by a DySP has been constituted to probe into the murder of former RJ Rajesh. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, informed the Assembly the SIT, which also includes one CI and two SIs, has already started the probe. “The culprits will be arrested soon,” he said. Raising the issue, Congress leader K Muraleedharan told the Assembly that according to the police Rajesh did not have any enemies. Varkala MLA V Joy claimed that there were indications about links from outside the country in the crime.