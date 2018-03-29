THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The case of Hakkeem Badarudeen, whose daughter’s wedding engagement was cancelled following alleged police harassment, came up before the Assembly on Wednesday. Congress leader K Muraleedharan pointed out that despite training and warnings, such incidents were being repeated in the state.

“When there was an argument between the two bus drivers, the marriage party was taken into custody. Hakkeem and his relatives were arrested. Despite him saying that it’s for his daughter’s engagement, the police didn’t let him go. What should we do with such an officer? The police are acting like goondas,” he alleged.