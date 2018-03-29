THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Smart Classrooms, schools in the state are set to get Smart Traffic Classrooms. The Transport Department intends to launch Smart Traffic Classroom projects in schools to generate awareness about traffic laws and etiquette among students, Transport Minister A K Saseendran informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

During the discussion on the Kerala Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2018, he said the project would be implemented with the help of the police department. “Each MLA can recommend one school from his/her constituency for the project,” he said. The government was also planning to formulate special projects to tackle the 275 black-spots on Kerala roads, he said. The government also intended to establish automated driving-test centres in all districts in a phased manner.