THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala woke up to a rude shock on Thursday after a video circulated on social media showed a nursing assistant abusing an elderly patient admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical college.

The nursing assistant was seen twisting and snapping the fingers of the bedridden patient besides threatening him. The accused R Sunilkumar was suspended after a preliminary probe by the hospital authorities found him guilty. Health Minister K K Shylaja has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

The victim, Vasu of Ilavaramkuzhi, Punalur, was admitted to the hospital on February 19 for hipbone treatment.

The video is presumed to have been secretly filmed by another patient or a bystander sometime between February 19 and 23 when Vasu was admitted to the hospital. It is learnt the attender was provoked after the patient complained of uneasiness.

Vasu is scheduled to visit the hospital after the prescribed two-week rest. The Health Minister has announced his further treatment will be free of cost. Medical College superintendent M S Sharmad and deputy superintendent Dr Joby John conducted the preliminary probe.

Minister promises more action

The government is planning strict action against the accused staff, Shylaja has said. “Hospital staff who misbehave with patients will not be allowed to continue in service. Such actions cannot be tolerated, especially at a time when the government is trying to make hospitals patient-friendly,” she said. The minister said a small section of staff in government hospitals is indulging in cruelty to patients, bribery and dereliction of duty. The government will take strict action against them, she said.