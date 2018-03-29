THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said the funds for Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects were invested in new-gen banks under a thoroughly transparent procedure and as per KIIFB provisions.

He was replying to the Opposition UDF’s objections to investing Rs 1,224 crore under KIIFB in private banks, including Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank and IndusInd. The Opposition staged a walkout protesting against the Finance Minister’s decision to invest in new-gen banks despite his declared endorsement of public sector banks. Isaac said provisions in KIIFB regulations allowed for ‘prudent investments’ in banks rated highly by credit rating agencies like SEBI. It was under that process that the money was invested in the aforementioned financial institutions, he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress’ V D Satheesan pointed out that the same LDF had created a ruckus when the previous UDF Government deposited Rs 50 lakh for the Kochi Metro project in the Axis Bank some years ago. To that, Isaac replied that unlike the earlier instance, the current investments were made under a transparent procedure.