KOCHI: In another development in the actor assault case, Martin, the second accused, told media persons that actress Manju Warrier, ex-wife of Dileep, director Shreekumar Menon, actress Remya Nambeesan and director Lal trapped Dileep in the case. “Manju Warrier got a flat in Mumbai and was cast in the movie ‘Odiyan’ as a reward for it,” he said while being taken out of the court by the police.

The Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court has posted the actor assault case to April 11. Considering the case on Wednesday, the court directed the prosecution to submit the list of the documents to be handed over to the defence counsels.

Earlier, the counsels for the accused filed a petition that several relevant documents, including the medical examination certificate of the victim, have not been handed over to them by the prosecution so far. The court also directed the prosecution to furnish a list of the documents not to be handed over to the defence counsels. The defence counsels had submitted a list of documents to be handed over except the visuals of the assault before the court. Actor Dileep, 11th accused lawyer Pratheesh Chacko and 12th accused lawyer Raju Joseph did not appear before the court on Wednesday.

Martin added he had trust in the court and would receive justice. Meanwhile, the High Court reserved its order on the plea filed by actor Dileep seeking a copy of the memory card of the mobile phone in which the alleged visuals of the sexual assault were reportedly recorded.