KOTTAYAM: A 68-year-old man met with a tragic end after his car caught fire in Valavoor near Pala on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as P G Suresh, who hailed from Thazhathupanatt house, Murikkumpuzha near Pala.

The incident occurred at around 1.15 pm along the Pala-Uzhavoor Road. According to the police, the car parked on the wayside caught fire while Suresh was inside.Though local residents rushed to the spot and opened its door, Suresh could not be saved.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Eyewitnesses said Suresh refused to get out during the rescue attempt made by the locals. The police and forensic experts arrived at the spot and collected evidence. The police found traces of a petrol-like substance from the car, which was totally gutted.

P G Suresh

Suresh was running a computer sales and service shop in Pala and an Akshya centre at Kudakkachira near Pala. The body was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam for conducting a post-mortem.

Suresh is survived by wife Dr Vasanthy, who belongs to the Mariyil family in Thodupuzha, and children Naveen (US) and Dr Parvathy.