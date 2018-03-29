KOCHI:The CBSE’s decision to conduct the re-examination for Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics papers - in the wake of reports of question paper leak - has come as a bolt from the blue for the students and their parents who had started to breathe easy since they no longer endured a pressure cooker-like situation.

Atul (name changed), from Adam Public School, Angamaly here, had prepared well for his exams and Maths was one of the difficult subjects for him. However, to his immense joy the paper turned out to be a cakewalk . He was all set to begin his vacation when he got to know on Wednesday the exam will indeed be conducted afresh.

“I had prepared well for the exam and was looking forward to the vacations. This sudden announcement has put me under immense pressure, to put it mildly. I will have to revise the entire portions and get myself back into the exam mindset,” he said. A parent, whose child is a board student, voiced the same concerns. “The exam time is literally a ‘litmus’ test for the students. This announcement coming as it does when the children are about to start the vacation and become stress-free is rather disappointing. It was an easy exam for them. Now, there will be immense pressure on the students,” she said.

While the exam-related stress is the overriding concern for the Class X students, the CBSE decision will affect the Class XII students the most. With qualifying exams at the doorstep, they have to prepare for yet another unexpected exam and that too in a short span of time, she said.

“The decision to conduct the re-exam is unfortunate. The students who were preparing to go out of the country or to return to the country will be delayed indefinitely. Then there is the possibility of the exam overlapping with the other qualifying exams. So the re-exam will ought to be conducted soon. The system of having the same question papers across the country was supposed to be foolproof. However, it has now become counterproductive,” said Ibrahim Khan, Kerala CBSE Managements’ Association president. Meanwhile, a communique confirming the move to hold re-exams has reached the CBSE schools in the state.