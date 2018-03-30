THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moreover, the project was sanctioned in 1996 well before the concept of joint initiatives was introduced. Already Rs 300 crore has been spent on the project.

The board chairman has agreed to look into the state’s demand and consider the matter again, said an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Ernakulam will get a new terminal. The Southern Railway will be instructed to utilise the land of the old railway station at Ernakulam to set up a new terminal. Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala and Kochuveli will be included in the station renovation project.

The Railway Board will favourably consider the development of Nemon station. According to the Railways, lack of facilities at Thiruvananthapuram Central is the primary reason for sanctioning the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari train and running Rajdhani Express on more days.

Considering these aspects, the Chief Minister demanded measures to develop the Kochuveli railway station and provide sufficient facilities.

The Railways will consider the proposal to include modernised coaches in more trains running through the state. Currently only three trains running through Kerala have modern coaches.

The meeting also resolved to review railway development in the state on a monthly basis.

Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V S Senthil, Resident Commissioner Biswas Mehta, Chief Minister’s media advisor John Brittas, Public Works Department Secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao and KRDCL managing director Ajith Kumar also attended the meeting.