KOZHIKODU/KASARGODE: Four Keralites including a child are feared dead in a drone attack by US in an Islamic State - stronghold area inAfghanistan. According to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera, the state police on Friday received unconfirmed reports on the death of the four Malayalees. “We are verifying the details. It's really hard to confirm the reports. We received the details through unconfirmed channels,” Behera told 'Express'.

As per reports, those killed in the attack were Padna natives Shihas, his wife Ajmala, their child and Thrikkaripur native Muhammad Mansad. Ajmala was pregnant when she along with the others were reported missing from Kerala

in 2016. The deceased were part of the group of Malayalees led by Abdullah Rashid which left for Syria from Kasargod to join IS.

Police officers said the family members of the deceased earlier used to get messages from the missing persons through

Telegram app. “We will be collecting details from the family members to confirm whether they have received any information confirming the deaths,” officers added.