THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Railways and the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) will conduct a joint study on the proposed parallel railway line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani in New Delhi on Thursday.

It was the state government’s proposal to have third and fourth lines parallel to the existing line. KRDCL had carried out a feasibility study into the proposed project. The total project cost would come to around Rs 47,769 crore. A detailed joint study will be carried out by the Railways and KRDCL. Pinarayi repeated the state’s demand the Railways should bear the full expenditure for the Angamaly- Sabari railway line. However, the Railways are of the view Kerala should meet half the cost.

Sabarimala, being a national pilgrim centre, the Centre has the responsibility to handle the entire cost. Moreover, the project was sanctioned in 1996 well before the concept of joint initiatives was introduced. Already Rs 300 crore has been spent on it. The board chairman has agreed to look into the state’s demand and consider the matter again, said an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Ernakulam will get a new terminal. The Southern Railway will be instructed to utilise the land of the old railway station at Ernakulam to set up a new terminal. Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala and Kochuveli will be included in the station renovation project.