KANHANGAD: In an incident reminiscent of the 2016 protest at Palakkad’s Government Victoria College, a section of students at Nehru Arts & Science College here burst crackers and offered “condolences” on the farewell day of principal P V Pushpaja. The video of the students bursting crackers went viral on WhatsApp.

The students also distributed sweets and put up a poster that read: “Condolences to the principal who had died in the hearts of students. Relief from disaster. Freedom to campus.”

Pushpaja alleged the SFI was behind the ‘protest’ because she had tried to instill a sense of discipline into the students. A few days ago, the students had approached the principal, asking for her photographs. “I did not give them any. If I had known they had planned something like this on my send-off, I would have surely.” However, the SFI’s district leaders said their organisation was not behind the protest.

“The protest reflected the popular sentiments of the students against the principal, but we had no role in it,” said SFI district vice-president M V Ratheesh.