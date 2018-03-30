THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regional office here has announced the schedule to seek direct admission to class X and XII in CBSE-affiliated schools. The last date for the receipt of the request is April 15, 2018, the CBSE regional officer has said.

Students who have done class IX or XI from ICSE, State Board or an equivalent foreign board can take admission in CBSE Board schools in class X or XII.

Parents may approach the CBSE school in which admission is being sought with following documents. a) Reason or ground on which the parents sought the admission with proof (original affidavit) (b) Valid proof of shifting of residence from one place to other place or present residential address proof. (A copy of Aadhaar, ration card, passport, residential certificate etc.) (c) Registration details (if registered online with

CBSE) (d) Progress report card or result of previous class indicating that candidate has passed.

Marks on A4 or school letterhead will not be accepted (e)School transfer order from the previous school (TC).

Schools will forward the application to the CBSE for approval of the regional officer. A monitoring desk is available for the benefit of parents shifting from foreign countries. Contact no is 0471-2987403.

For details, parents can contact the school in which admission is sought.

‘Expats put to much hardship’

T’Puram: The CBSE’s decision to conduct a re-examination for the Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics paper in the wake of reports of question paper leak reflects the Centre’s inefficiency and callousness, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

The decision has put students and parents, especially those in the Gulf countries, in distress. Many of the NRKs had reserved air tickets to the home country in accordance with the previous examination schedule. Chennithala asked Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to conduct a comprehensive probe and initiate strict action against those behind the leak.