ALAPPUZHA: The State Election Commission will introduce Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the by-election of the Chengannur Assembly constituency. As many as 241 machines reached the election wing of the Collectorate the other day.

The EC proposes around 154 polling stations in the constituency. A VVPAT machine will be attached with the electronic voting machine (EVM) and a receipt explaining to which candidate the voter cast his vote can be printed in the machine.

The VVPAT machine was first introduced in the state in the by-poll in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency held in April 2017. Officers of the EC are inspecting the machine and it is nearing its final stage. The District Collector and District Election Officer T V Anupama have formed various committees and nodal officers have been appointed for managing the election. Deputy Collector (Election) S Muraleedharan Pillai is leading the election process.

District Informatics Officer P Parvathi Devi was appointed the nodal officer of computerisation, while District Information Officer Chandrahasan Vaduthala is the nodal officer of E-posting. S Muraleedharan Pillai is the nodal officer of the code of conduct and Sub Collector V R Krishna is in charge of the election equipment, including EVM.

LDF, UDF engaged in a friendly fight: M T Ramesh

Chengannur: BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh claimed that the LDF and UDF are engaged in a friendly fight in the upcoming Chengannur assembly constituency bypoll. Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said the UDF candidate’s name was proposed after interactions between Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and the CPM candidate.

“The role of the Congress in Chengannur is the same as the party’s role in Tripura. Believers in democracy should act against this LDF-UDF understanding,” he said.