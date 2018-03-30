IDUKKI: Now, this is surely going to hurt many an adventure buff who is planning to visit Meesapulimala. In a bid to curb illegal entry to this hill, which is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations for adrenaline junkies in India as well as abroad, the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) has come up with new preventive measures.

As part of it, a camp shed with two guards have been set up at Kolukkumala, a major entry point for illegal trekkers to Meesapulimala on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. According to KFDC sources, as many as 10,000 tourists visited this peak in the corresponding year alone, and a majority was inspired by the famous dialogue in the movie ‘Charlie’, in which he says, ‘Have you seen the snow fall at Meesapulimala?” “Since the trekking plan being arranged by KFDC to Meesapulimala will cost Rs 3,500 per person, those who cannot afford it opt for this illegal route and they always end up in the middle of nowhere or get caught and are fined by the Forest Department officials,” they said.

“Besides, the natural eco-system of the hills has also been affected badly with the tourists dumping plastic waste and littering the area, As a result, the department has come up with restrictions on entry to Meesapulimala,” they said.

Two months before, a group of trekkers from Kottayam who trespassed into Meesapulimala via Kolukkumala lost their path in the middle of the dense forest due to heavy mist and wandered in the forest for hours. They were finally rescued by the Forest officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, who finally brought them to Suryanelli.