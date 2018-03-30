KOZHIKODE: More women have lodged police complaints against one of the employees of Sadayam Photo Studio in Vadakara, accusing him of morphing their photographs for pornographic purposes.

On Thursday, the police received three more complaints against Bibeesh, 30, the accused. The women alleged Bibeesh morphed their photographs and uploaded them on social media.

The investigation team led by Women Cell CI C Bhanumathi is clueless about the whereabouts of Bibeesh, who has been absconding since the incident.

“The police are receiving many complaints against Bibeesh. The search for him is on. As per the preliminary probe, it is suspected Bibeesh misused the photographs of women taken during various functions in the region,” Bhanumathi said.

In a raid conducted at the studio the other day, the investigation team seized computers and other equipment used for misusing the women’s photographs.