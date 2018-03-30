KASARGOD: Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were run over by a train while they were walking on the tracks, listening to music on their headphones.

The Kumbla inspector identified the deceased as Mohammed Hussain, 22, and Israel, 22, both natives of Shravasti district in UP. They had come to Kasargod four months ago and were living with Israel’s father Azad in Mogral-Puthur.

The officer said the duo was working as masons. On Thursday, the officer said the loco pilot of the Coimbatore-Mangaluru Intercity Express saw three men on the track from a distance. “It was a straight line and the pilot kept honking,” said the inspector. One of them heard the train and jumped off the track, but the other two did not as they were listening to music using the headphones.