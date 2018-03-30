PALAKKAD: Tamil Nadu has begun the release 200 cusecs (cubic metres per second) of water from the Parambikulam dam to the Aliyar dam for onward release into Chitturpuzha. Kerala had demanded the immediate release of water from the Parambikulam dam into Aliyar dam in view of the severe potable water shortage experienced in many places.

Many drinking water projects were based on the water in the Chitturpuzha and the Korayar river. “The waters released into the Aliyar dam from the Parambikulam dam will be stored there so that we get a higher discharge into Chitturpuzha when released.

It is proposed to release 200 cusecs into Chitturpuzha for 10 days and then bring it down to 100 cusecs later till the monsoon arrives,” said Sudheer Padikkal, deputy director of the Joint Water Regulatory Development Board (JWRDB).