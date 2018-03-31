ALAPPUZHA: A 14-year-old boy suffered injuries after he fell off a moving train outside the Kayamkulam railway station in the early hours of Thursday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel said the incident occurred around 2.30 am. Nagercoil native Tishal, a Class XI student who was returning home after exams, was standing at the washbasin area near the door of the Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express when he slipped.

“He was thrown into the shrubs growing outside the Kayamkulam station. The RPF personnel on duty heard the boy’s cries and rushed to the spot. He was rushed to Kayamkulam taluk hospital and later shifted to the Medical College Hospital. His condition is stable,” said RPF officers. Tishal is studying at Perumbavoor where his father John Raj runs a business, said the officers.