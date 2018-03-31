IDUKKI: In every nook and cranny of the picturesque hills of Munnar, and along the green tea plantations, one is likely to find a ‘homestay’. As hundreds of such accommodation facilities continue to mushroom across Idukki, the district administration is scrambling to find a way to keep track of not just their numbers, but also of their legality and the quality of service offered. Sources in the Idukki Tourism Department said, as per the new classification scheme proposed by the Tourism Department on March 1, 2016, there are 90 mandatory conditions for a homestay to function.

“The concept of a homestay is defined as a maximum of five to six rooms offering a tourism experience akin to visiting a relative’s home with simple rooms, local food, and with the proprietor residing on the premises. Besides, it should have a rainwater harvesting system, vegetable cultivation in the yard and other conditions relating to the empowerment of women. However, a majority runs without following these mandatory rules,” an officer said.

Homestays without the proprietor residing on the grounds can function as serviced villas. “They can be operated with the help of a caretaker and a cook,” said the officer.“But it is mandatory for a serviced villa to secure licence from the panchayat. In the case of homestays, it is not mandatory. Unfortunately, most service villas are run by local people. But many more are run by outsiders who take property on rent. Most of these are illegal ventures without proper licences. Several people have opposed such homestays because they have turned into a den of illegal activities. Even the tourists who stay there have complained of poor facilities,” he said.

While there is no estimate of the number of illegal homestays, the Tourism Department pointed to them being rampant across the district. As per the statistics available with the department, as many as 70 homestays are functioning legally in the district. Around 40 per cent of the total number function illegally without following the guidelines and restrictions issued by the department.Following complaints from activists, 11 homestays in the Rajiv Gandhi Colony area in Munnar were served notices from the District Collector for letting outsiders construct homestays on the land provided by the panchayat for local residents under a housing project for the SC/ST category. The residents, however, sold it to private people receiving huge amounts of money.

While notices have been sent, the residents are protesting against it saying the government has not given the land based on any condition or agreement.The District Collector said the administration will move ahead with their mission to legalise all homestays currently functioning in the district as part of ensuring security to the tourists. “And those trying to break the law will have to face the aftereffects as well,” he said.

Spl squads to check unauthorised construction

Idukki: The district administration has formed special squads, which will function under the leadership of tahsildars of the district, to find and prevent unauthorised constructions in Munnar during extended holidays. A total of three squads were formed as per the directive of Devikulam Sub-Collector V R Premkumar. Devikulam tahsildar, Munnar special revenue office tahsildar and KDH village deputy tahsildar will lead each of these special squads.

The squad will take action to check works on unauthorised constructions. If construction goes on after being served notice, the help of police will be sought. The Collector has directed local bodies to publish email IDs and phone numbers for alerts regarding unauthorised constructions. The squads should consider and report the complaints within 24 hours. Daily reports during holidays should be sent directly to the Collector who will then take action on it. The squads have been formed to prevent encroachments during Good Friday and Easter holidays.