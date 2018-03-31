THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attempt is to bring in a piece of legislation to allow an exemption - to allow standing passengers equal to 25 pc of the seating capacity. Transport Minister A K Saseendran told ‘Express’ the government was seriously considering the possibility of bringing in necessary amendments to the legislation. “Section 267 of the motor vehicle legislation deals with passenger capacity. Even while banning standing passengers, the court itself observed whether there can be a legislation in this regard. That’s why we are looking into this possibility. Also, the government is exploring the possibility of legal options, including the filing of a review petition. We have sought legal advice from the Advocate General. Based on that, a final decision will be taken,” he said.

The minister said the government wouldn’t question the intention behind the order. However, this could lead to inconvenience to passengers at least at times. Since the court itself took a favourable stance, the government is considering the possibility of legal route. The issue is not only about KSRTC’s profit. In addition to revenue loss to the corporation, the court verdict would also bring inconvenience to passengers, the government feels. During festivals and holiday seasons, despite heavy rush passengers board KSRTC buses.

Increase in pension age

The banks consortium has proposed to increase the pension age in KSRTC, said Saseendran. Earlier the Sushil Khanna report had also recommended increasing the pension age of employees. The proposals are before the government. An appropriate decision would be taken after discussions, the minister said.

With the KSRTC getting a loan of Rs 3,100 crore, the corporation would be able to address its immediate financial crisis. The loan amount would be available from April 3. The loan would help address the corporation’s revenue-expenditure gap.