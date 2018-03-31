THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has granted administrative sanction to set up a Pain and Palliative Care unit at the Ernakulam Medical College a cost of Rs 12.68 crore. The scheme is being rolled out as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the Cochin International Airport Ltd(CIAL), said Health Minister K K Shylaja.

The six-storeyed building spread over 60,000 sq ft area will be the biggest initiative of its kind in a medical college. Equipped with elaborate facilities for palliative care, the proposed facility will be able to provide treatment to 100 in-patients at a time. There will separate male and female wards on all the floors in addition to duty rooms for doctors and nurses, isolation rooms and nursing stations. The wards will have facility for one bystander per patient. The building will have a basement car park.

The aim is to make the unit operational within an year, said the minister. Once the Environment Department issues clearance, the construction activities will begin. For the past three years, a palliative care unit has been functioning at the Ernakulam Medical College, with help from the Rotary Club. In addition to the Palliative OP, there are facilities for home visits to give necessary assistance to the patients. The unit has also been imparting training to volunteers in palliative care.

Shylaja said the government has been coming up with various measures for the development of the Ernakulam MC. Recently it sanctioned Rs 25 crore for setting up an Imaging Centre there. A nephrology professor has been appointed while the recruitment of cardiology professors is on. Other procedures related to taking over the employees is on, said an officer