THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of a fireworks accident occurred at a temple at Palakkad district in Kerala, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has ordered stringent instructions to the district police chiefs to ensure that safety measures are followed during the fireworks display at temples.

In his circular, the DGP warned the police chiefs that they should be answerable first if any mishaps would take place. He also instructed the police not to succumb before any pressures to give nod for conducting fire display.

The DGP also gave a warning to the top police officials that they would face severe actions irrespective of their ranks if any lapses found on their part.

Behera also pointed out that the police have some primary responsibilities despite the approval from the District Collector.

"The police should not dilute the guidelines in the name of traditions or any other pressures. The police should not allow the fireworks display to be conducted in narrow places. The police should ensure that the organisers of the fireworks are not using deadly chemicals including Potassium chlorate. So the sample of the crackers should be collected and sent to Regional Chemical Lab at Kochi for examination. Besides, the explosives could be used which has the approval from Chief Controller of Explosives" Behera said in the circular. He said the respective police stations are also responsible for permitting temples or churches for conducting a fireworks display.

The firecrackers can be used based on the norms in the Explosive Rules, 2008. Even if they adhere to the

rules, adequate safety preparations should be put in place to avoid any untoward incident, DGP said.

He also added that the place where the fireworks should be conducted has a prescribed distance from the storeroom of explosives. The police should also have the responsibility to control the crowd. Stringent steps to be taken against those who violated the rules", Behera said in the circular.