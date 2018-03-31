THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To facilitate the open market borrowings planned for mid-April, the Finance Department will withdraw funds worth Rs 6,021 crore kept in the special treasury savings bank accounts of various government departments. Though LSGs had been included in the original order, the department later gave an oral direction for exempting them. According to the department, the order is aimed at reducing the volume of public account. Excess funds in public accounts had earlier hindered the state’s move for open market borrowing.

The departments will be given their money back in the new fiscal as and when required. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said there are no restrictions on the local self-governments for withdrawing money from the general purpose fund. In January, following the Centre’s objection to the plan for open market borrowing, the state had transferred the Rs 5,000 crore of various departments and autonomous institutions to a special account. The Centre’s objection and the subsequent delay in borrowing had severely affected the state’s finances.

Chennithala flays decision

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the ‘book adjustment’ by the Finance Minister will worsen the state’s financial position. “This will lead to a delay in the implementation of various projects,” he said. Chennithala said 84 per cent of the state’s borrowings were being spent on non-productive expenses. The government has imposed severe restrictions on treasury payments at the end of the fiscal, resulting in bills of Rs 5 lakh and above not being cleared.