THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham has come out against students holding ‘funeral’ on principal’s retirement day at Kanhangad. In a statement issued here, the teachers’ organisation alleged campuses have become stages to unleash hooliganism. “Kerala’s campuses are beset with anti-academic activities. Added to this is the discourtesy and disrespect shown to the teachers. Students belonging the leftist outfits have been organising ‘funeral’ to celebrate their teachers’ retirement,” the organisation said referring to the incident at Nehru Arts and Science College, Kasargod.

Students celebrated the teacher’s retirement by bursting crackers and offering condolences. Just two years ago, a similar incident occurred at Victoria College in Palakkad where the students gave a similar ceremonial funeral to their principal. The association pointed out it’s a matter of shame that even as 62 universities across the country scored ahead in academic standards to be awarded autonomy by the UGC, none of the universities from Kerala could find a place among them.

Even as the academic year 2017-2018 has reached its last stage, the first semester BA examination of Kerala University has not begun. “Maybe, for the University of Kerala, it is one year for one semester!

“The state of the higher education in Kerala has stooped so much that it cannot plummet any further and if it has fallen off the national contour, there is nothing unnatural in it,” said Sangham state president MP Ajith Kumar and state secretary R Sreeprasad.

