KOZHIKODE: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor M K C Nair has asked the principal and examination authorities of Government Medical College Kozhikode to present a report on the issue of mass -failure of students in their final year MBBS examination.The VC told Express directions have been given on the basis of a petition filed by the students.“The students had approached me earlier this week and submitted a petition to look into the matter of mass failure in practical examinations.Once we receive the report from the college authorities, we will conduct a detailed inquiry and decide what solutions can be taken,” he said.

“Finding a solution favourable to the students would be difficult as the practical exams had subjective evaluation and it was conducted by external and internal examiners while the theory papers had an objective centralised valuation system. Still, we will inquire into the matter,” the VC said.The results of the final-year MBBS examinations that were conducted from February 27 to March 8 were released in March third week. As many as 34 of the 200 students of the 2013 batch failed in the examinations.