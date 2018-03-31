THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Local Self Government plan expenditure touched 88 per cent, including the bills submitted in treasuries until Wednesday evening. Spending by government departments would come to 80 per cent in the final tally, said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.The Minister has asked treasuries to accept bills until 5 pm on March 31. He said in a statement that plan spending this year was more qualitative than previous years since only legitimate bills are honoured. Except in rare cases, LSGs or departments are not allowed to park funds in their accounts after withdrawal.

“If, in spite of these restrictions, the expenditure showed an upward trend, it shows the quality of spending,” the statement said.The government has completed all procedures related to the 2018-19 budget before April 1 and projects can be started from the beginning of the fiscal. Annual plan of LSGs too has been approved. Project execution can be started on April 1, he said.According to the Finance Minister, the state’s plan achievement was appreciable considering the Central Government’s failure in providing Central scheme funds, tax share and compensation in time.