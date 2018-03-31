ALAPPUZHA: This one-man army from Muttar has succeeded in preserving a rare variety of paddy that is mentioned in ancient ayurvedic texts. ‘Rakthashali’, a nearly-extinct variety of rice, was cultivated by him in more than 25 cents of land and there was a bountiful harvest. P A Thomas of Srampickal from Muttar in Kuttanad cultivated the paddy variety in Kuzhiyani paddy field under the Muttar agricultural office and harvested 200 kg of the grain. According to Thomas, the growth was average and around 200 kg was harvested from the field.

Rakthashali rice

“The farming was carried out in an organic way. Only bio manures were used for cultivation,” he told Express. “The seeds were collected from a traditional farmer from Nedumangad for Rs 150 per kg. The price of 1 kg paddy is around Rs 175 to Rs 200. The support from the Agriculture Department and the Muttar agriculture officer helped me achieve success in farming,” he says.

“The maturity period of the paddy is around 110 days. About 4 kg of seeds were used for farming in around 25 cents of ‘puncha’ land. I spent around Rs 5,000 for the entire farming activities,” he says. Says Muttar agriculture officer Theresa Alex: “The department gave him technical support in farming. Other farmers in the locality also evinced interest in cultivation of the variety,” she says. Vinod K Namboothiri, senior medical officer, Muttar Government Ayurvedic Hospital, says, the paddy is of a rare variety widely used for medicinal purpose in the country and it is nearly extinct. “The paddy with red husk and grain is acclaimed from Vedic times as a medicinal rice variety. The grain is said to be good in treating ‘tridoshas’ (the three humours, namely vata, pita and kapha). It helps maintain equilibrium in the body. It is also an anti-oxidant and can purify blood,” he says.

“Besides being a functional food for promoting lactation, Rakthashali is acknowledged for its therapeutic values in the treatment of allergies and skin ailments, uterus-related problems, gastrointestinal problem, liver, kidney and nerve disorders,” he says.The rare seed is on the verge of extinction like other varieties as it was earlier considered uneconomical compared to the new generation, high yielding rice varieties.

“Raktashali had occupied special position since time immemorial and is highly valued as it has the power to cure diseases. In the past, many traditional red rice varieties with specific quality were grown organically for use as food and medicine. The rice is specifically used in increasing milk secretion in lactating mothers. It is offered along with fenugreek and salt or sugar to promote lactation,” says Vinod.

