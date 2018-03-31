ALAPPUZHA: Following widespread complaints of illegal land filling and mining of sand and red stone in the district, District Collector T V Anupama has ordered the setting up of special squads in all the taluks.According to the Collector, complaints of sand mining and paddy field filling had become widespread. “The sand mining lobby and the real estate mafia make use of holidays for filling land, mining sand and red stone. So the district administration has decided to form special squads in all taluks in the district to tackle this. The deputy tahsildars will be in charge of the squads,” she said.

An officer, who has been drafted into the squad, said, “The squad has started functioning in all the taluks in the district. Illegal filling of paddy field, mining of sand and red stone will be checked by the squads and the vehicles used for such operations impounded. The public can contact the squad round-the-clock. In addition to land filling, mineral sand mining is rampant in many coastal areas of the district,” he said.

The squads can be reached at: Kuttanad taluk - 9746377056, 9526507976; Ambalappuzha - 9495439069, 7012190344; Cherthala - 9447245097, 9288023438; Karthikapally - 9387969632, 9747209297; Mavelikkara - 9446194620, 9349101183 and Chengannur - 9388693241 , 9961480379.