THRISSUR: Thousands witnessed the renowned ‘Devamela’, a conclave of gods, held as part of the Arattupuzha pooram, one of the important festivals of central Kerala, in Thrissur on Thursday and Friday. It is believed 101 gods and goddesses of the neighbouring villages visit the deity of the Arattupuzha Temple on the auspicious day of ‘Devamela’.Thousands thronged the Arattupuzha Sree Shastha temple right from Thursday evening to witness the ‘ezhunnellippu’ (procession), when the deity, Sastha, was brought to the festival venue in a procession. As many as 15 elephants featured in the ‘ezhunnelippu’ of the deity and a percussion ensemble drummed up the excitement of pooram revellers.

A mini firework followed the customary ‘ezhunnellippu’ in the night, following which the ‘ezhunnellippu’ of the Thottippal Bhagavathy and the Chathakkudam Sastha was held at midnight. This was followed by the ‘ezhunnellippu’ of Poonilarkkavu Bhagavathy, Kaduppassery Bhagavathy, Chalakudy Kattupisharikkal Bhagavathy, Edakkunni Bhagavathy, Anthicaud-Choorakkodu Bhagavathy and Nettissery Sastha.Later, ‘koottiezhunnelippu’, the most colourful event of the festival, began after the deity Triprayar Thevar was brought in a procession to Kaithavalappu from the Thripryar Sree Rama Swamy temple on Friday early morning.

When Thevar was led to the pooram venue to take part in the ‘koottiezhunnelippu’, as many as 23 deities from neighbouring temples, including Cherpu Bhagavathy, Chathakkudam Sastha and Oorakathamma Thiruvadi, lined up for the ‘ezhunnelippu’ to the accompaniment of caparisoned elephants and percussion ensemble.

After the ‘kootiezhunnellippu’ on Friday morning, the holy bath of the deities was performed at Mandarakkadavu in the Aarattupuzha, following which the deities were given a ritualistic farewell. It was followed by the ‘Grama Bali,’ offering boiled rice to the villagers. Later, the flag was lowered marking the conclusion of festival.

Ezhunnellippu

