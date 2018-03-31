SABARIMALA: In an atmosphere of religious fervour and gaiety, thousands of devotees witnessed ‘arattu’ ceremony, one of the concluding phases of the annual festival of the Lord Ayyappa temple, in the Pampa at the ‘Arattu Kadavu,’ opposite of the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple on Friday. The ceremony was performed under the leadership of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 11.45 am.

The hour-long ceremony, which began with performing poojas on the ‘sreebali’ idol of Lord Ayyappa, followed by immersing in the river by holding the idol three times, was concluded with performing ‘aarati’ on the idol.Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, members K Raghavan and K P Sankaradas, devaswom commissioner N Vasu, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom chief engineer V Sankaran Potti, former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham president Thennala Balakrishna Pillai and general secretary N Velayudhan Nair and Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Chandrasekharan were present at the ceremony.

After the ‘arattu’ ceremony, the ‘sreebali’ idol of Lord Ayyappa was taken in a procession to the Pampa Lord Ayyappa temple where the idol was kept for darshan at the mandapam and ‘para’ offering by the devotees.

‘Arattu’ return procession

The ‘arattu’ return procession left Pampa at 3 pm and reached the sannidhanam at 6.30 pm after receiving hundreds of ‘para’ offerings on the five-km trekking path. On arrival at the sannidhanam, ‘kodiyirakku’ ceremony was performed, followed by deeparadhana, valiyakanikka, athazha pooja and harivarasanam.

The hill shrine will be reopened for the Vishu festival on April 10.

The festivities

The annual fest of the temple began on March 21 with the ‘kodiyettu’ ceremony.

Utsavabali was held for seven days from March 22 to March 29

The Vilakkinezhunnellippu procession carrying Lord Ayyappa’s ‘sreebali’ idol was taken out on March 30