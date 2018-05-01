Home States Kerala

Disproportional assets case: Kerala Vigilance Court issues notice to former Excise Minister K Babu

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday issued a notice to former Excise Minister K Babu to appear before the court in connection with the disproportional assets case.

K babu, Kerala minister, illustration, file photo, TNIE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Monday issued a notice to former Excise Minister K Babu to appear before the court in connection with the disproportional assets case. The Vigilance submitted before the court that 45 per cent of Babu’s wealth is disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The chargesheet was filed by the Vigilance Court without much changes to the first probe report.

Babu alleged that it was without hearing his side that the initial report and chargesheet were filed.
Both Baburam and Mohanan who are alleged to be the benamis of Babu were excluded in the chargesheet.
The Vigilance also submitted before the court that further inquiry is not required in the case.

