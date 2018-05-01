Gang rape case: Kerala Police yet to record arrest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police investigating into the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old housewife at Koduvally has not reached any breakthrough, even a week after registering the case.So far, the probe team led by Koduvally Circle Inspector P Chandramohan failed to make any arrests in the case in which six men were booked under section 375 and 342 of Indian Penal Code.

Thamarassery DySP C P Sajeevan said an investigation is on. “We want to check whether the complaint lodged by the woman is genuine. In the preliminary investigation, we could not find any evidence of rape which allegedly happened on the top floor of a shop. The woman was asked to appear before the police for taking detailed statement.But, she has not appeared before the investigation team so far. Further investigation will be carried out after recording the statement,” the police officer added.

It was on last Wednesday the Koduvally police registered cases against six persons for raping a woman at Koduvally.The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who is a resident of Thamarassery. As per her complaint, she was raped by six men in the last week of January.The woman was living separately from his husband.According to the plaint, she was molested on the upstairs of a shop after she was forced to consume alcohol.